Home / Pune News / No flights from Lohegaon airport till April 14

No flights from Lohegaon airport till April 14

pune Updated: Mar 27, 2020 21:05 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has extended suspension of domestic flights till April 14 in view of the 21-day nationwide lockdown due to Covid-19 (coronavirus) outbreak.

DGCA had earlier stopped operations of passenger flights on all domestic routes from March 25 to March 31.

“All domestic operators engaged in scheduled, non-scheduled and private aircraft operations in India shall ensure strict compliance of the order,” said a DGCA circular.

Pune’s Lohegaon airport sees a daily average of 88 flights operate from its runway .

Kuldeep Singh, director, Lohegaon airport said, “We have received the order from DGCA of further extending the restrictions on domestic flights. It will be applicable to international flights too. There is an embargo on flight operations from scheduled airlines and it will continue to be cancelled until April 14.”

