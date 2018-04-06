No parking on Karve road as Pune Metro work begins

With work on Paud road on at full swing, Maha-Metro will start work on the Metro rail project at Karve road from Friday.

Owing to the Metro rail work, traffic authorities have prohibited parking on both sides of the road. There will be around eight to 10 pillars erected from Paud road flyover till SNDT college, said authorities.According to traffic police, vehicular traffic will also be regulated in the next phase stating May 10.

Meanwhile, guardian minister Girish Bapat reviewed the work of Pune Metro on Thursday. In the morning, Bapat visited construction sites of the Metro project atShivajinagar, Agriculture college ground, Range Hills and Khadki railway station.

Owing to the Pune Metro construction work, 200 slums in the area of Kamgar Putala and 36 slums in Rajiv Gandhinagar will be affected. Bapat has inspected the rehabilitation of these householders and has given proper guidelines regarding this.He said, “It is responsibility of Maha-Metro to rehabilitated people should be included in Maha-Metro as employee.”

Maha-Metro has also proposed transplanting of 400 trees on two Metro stretches. The Maha-Metro has decided to construct Metro depot onAgriculture College land.