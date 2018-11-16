Not a single inter-city private bus operator has faced any action from the regional transport authorities (RTO) despite some operators flouting the government resolution by charging exploitative rates on ticket fare during the Diwali rush. Lack of evidence is the main reason behind RTO not taking actions against any private operators, said Sanjay Raut, deputy regional transport officer.

“We had formed three teams and conducted a series of inspections at different locations from where private buses operate and their respective booking offices. However, we could not find a single private bus operator selling tickets at rates beyond the permissible limit,” he said, adding that the teams who also spoke to commuters present at locations found no evidence proving that the tickets were sold at inflated rates.

Raut said, “It was routine inspection conducted by our teams where we imposed penalty on eight private bus operators for reasons such as the buses were operating without insurance, without pollution under control (Puc) certificates etc. We did not fine any bus operator for flouting fares during the Diwali season.”

Contrary to reports in a section of the media, RTO has denied imposition of penalty of Rs 3.29 lakh on eight private bus operators for charging exorbitant fares during the festive season.

Travelling expensive during Diwali RTO has taken no action against pvt bus operators who are flouting government resolution by charging exploitative rates on ticket fare during Diwali rush. PRIVATE BUSES OVERCHARGE COMMUTERS NAGPUR

Pune to Nagpur on Nov 6

◼ Mahendra travels: 4.30pm, ₹4,500

◼ Citizen travel: 10pm, ₹3,800

◼ Chirag travel: 9.30 pm, ₹3,501

◼ Prasanna purple grand:10 pm, ₹2,990

◼ Shree khurana travels: 8.30 pm, ₹2,381

Nagpur to Pune on Nov 10

◼ Mahendra travels:10.30pm, ₹4,200

◼ Mahendra travels: 11.30pm, ₹4,000

◼ VRL travels: 5pm, ₹3,900

◼ Prasanna purple: 7.30pm, ₹3,590

◼ Chirag travels: 5pm, ₹3,500 AMRAVATI

Pune to Amravati on Nov 6

◼ Chirag travels: 9.30pm, ₹3,510

◼ Citizen travels: 10pm, ₹3,500

◼ Aadi raj travels: 8pm, ₹3,250

◼ Prasanna purple travels: 10pm, ₹2,990 Mahendra travels: 4.30pm,Citizen travel: 10pm,Chirag travel: 9.30 pm,Prasanna purple grand:10 pm,Shree khurana travels: 8.30 pm,Mahendra travels:10.30pm,Mahendra travels: 11.30pm,VRL travels: 5pm,Prasanna purple: 7.30pm,Chirag travels: 5pm,Chirag travels: 9.30pm,Citizen travels: 10pm,Aadi raj travels: 8pm,Prasanna purple travels: 10pm, ◼ Saini travels: 8.15pm, ₹2,817 Amravati to Pune on Nov 10

◼ VRL travels: 10.30, ₹3,900

◼ Sanjay travels: 7pm, ₹3,610

◼ Prasanna purple platinum: 10pm, ₹3,590

◼ Chirag travels: 7.30pm, ₹3,500

◼ Maharashtra travels miglani: 7pm, ₹3,500 LATUR

Pune to Latur on Nov 6

◼ Global travel agency: 11.58pm, ₹1,900

◼ Geeta’s bus SRK travels: 11pm, ₹1,500

◼ Patel travels shabnam red: 10.30pm, ₹1,400

◼ Krishna varun travels: ₹1,240

◼ Manasi travels Pune rich class: 10.45pm, ₹1,200

Latur to Pune on Nov 10

◼ Kumar travels: 8.45pm, ₹1,850

◼ Preeti travels brand new: 9.30pm, ₹1,715 Saini travels: 8.15pm,VRL travels: 10.30,Sanjay travels: 7pm,Prasanna purple platinum: 10pm,Chirag travels: 7.30pm,Maharashtra travels miglani: 7pm,Global travel agency: 11.58pm,Geeta’s bus SRK travels: 11pm,Patel travels shabnam red: 10.30pm,Krishna varun travels:Manasi travels Pune rich class: 10.45pm,Kumar travels: 8.45pm,Preeti travels brand new: 9.30pm, ◼ Kingfisher transline new brand CST: 9.35pm, ₹1,524

◼ Venus travels: 8.40pm, ₹1,400

◼ Orange tours and travels: 8.30pm, ₹1,400 NANDED

Pune to Nanded on Nov6

◼ Prasanna purple plus: 9.30pm, ₹1,690

◼ Prasanna purple: 8.30pm, ₹1,690

◼ Samrat travels (Pune) shreephal: 9.45pm, ₹1,610

◼ Mansi travels Pune pari: 9.30pm, ₹1,600

◼ Sharma travels: 9.35pm, ₹1,524 Nanded to Pune on Nov 10

◼ Khurana travels: 6.30pm, ₹2,137

◼ Amaal’s travels amul taj: 6.30pm, ₹1,905

◼ Amaal’s travels rich class: 8.30pm, ₹1,800

◼ Mansi tours and travels: 7.30pm, ₹1,700

◼ Prasanna purple: 9.30pm, ₹1,690 Kingfisher transline new brand CST: 9.35pm,Venus travels: 8.40pm,Orange tours and travels: 8.30pm,Prasanna purple plus: 9.30pm,Prasanna purple: 8.30pm,Samrat travels (Pune) shreephal: 9.45pm,Mansi travels Pune pari: 9.30pm,Sharma travels: 9.35pm,Khurana travels: 6.30pm,Amaal’s travels amul taj: 6.30pm,Amaal’s travels rich class: 8.30pm,Mansi tours and travels: 7.30pm,Prasanna purple: 9.30pm,

The state government on April 27, 2018, had issued a resolution stating that private bus contractors cannot charge more than 1.5 times the fare charged by the Maharashtra state road transport corporation (MSRTC) buses.

RTO had also held a meeting with private bus operators to convey the decision. However, despite the directives by the state government, many private bus operators continued the violations of norms. HT in its earlier report published on November 7 had exposed the violations by a few private bus operators.

Atul Waikos of Saini travels had earlier said that “We have not faced any action from RTO because our rates are as per the rule — 1.5 times the MSRTC rates.”

However, on site investigation done by the HT team had revealed that a seat on a bus by Saini travels leaving from Sangamwadi and heading towards Amravati was being sold at ₹2,817 (sleeper) on an online aggregator platform. As the MSRTC rate of that route is Rs 1,585, the fare should not have exceeded Rs 2,377.

“If Saini travels has sold the tickets at these rates, it is wrong and are liable to be fined. However, we can only take action if we have concrete evidence that the tickets are sold at high rate. So far we have not received any complaints from the travellers. Only if we receive complaints, we will be in a position to act against the private bus operators” said Raut.

He urged citizens to come forward and register complaints against private bus operators who flout state government directive on fares.

Government notification:

In a government resolution passed by the home department of Maharashtra governement on April 27, the state put a cap on the limit of hike in the private bus fare at 50 percent of the MSRTC rates. The decision was based on the fare charged by MSRTC per kilometre. Therefore, if hypothetically MSRTC levied ₹10 per kilometer, the private bus contractors cannot charge more than Rs 15 per kilometer.

Minister’s promise:

Diwakar Raote, cabinet minister of transport in Maharashtra government, in an interview given to Hindustan Times in May had said, “We have received complaints and acted upon the same by fining seven bus contractors. If things continue this way, then, we will cancel their permits across Maharashtra, including Pune.”

First Published: Nov 16, 2018 14:36 IST