No public Holy Week services, as Bishop Dabre urges priests to ‘live’ stream masses

pune

Updated: Apr 08, 2020 20:32 IST

Holy Week for Catholics in Pune will see no public observances on Maundy Thursday, Good Friday or Easter Sunday, as advised by a public notice issued by the Rt Reverend Fr Thomas Dabre, Bishop of Pune.

“This is one of the important weeks for the Catholics in Pune, but because of the pandemic situation of coronavirus, celebration of Holy Mass has been suspended,” said Bishop Dabre.

Following the norms laid down by the Vatican and the Conference of Catholic Bishops in India, Bishop Dabre has instructed priests to hold private services, with no more than five persons present, and to ‘live’ stream the same so that the laity can partake in their own homes.

Bishop Dabre himself will say the Good Friday (day marks the crucifixion of Jesus) and Easter Vigil (observed by Christians as day of Jesus’ Resurrection) services, both of which will be streamed online.

Catholics in Pune plan to pray with their family members at home.

Raymond Martin, a musician and senior citizen, living in Kondhwa said, “Though we cannot go to the church, it does not exempt us from the holy things of the season, beginning with Maundy Thursday, which is the celebration of the institution of the priest hood. I plan to attend mass online. The family will pray together.”

According to Bishop Dabre’s instructions to the Pune Diocese , the private celebration of the Mass this year will omit some of its most distinctive features, including the lighting of the Easter fire with procession. This year only the Easter Candle will be lit.

According to Benitta Jacob, living in Pashan, “Usually, Good Friday is a day of mourning. There is no celebration. On Sunday, it is Easter, Christ has risen, so Easter eggs are gifted to each other, but this year, the mood is very sombre that gives us no reason to celebrate.”

“With all that is happening around the world the best way we can celebrate this Easter would be family prayer and an online mass. Easter eggs can be made at home. The most that we can contribute this Easter to this world would be to stay at home with family,” said Jiji Johnson, resident of Vimannagar