Home / Pune News / No religious rites at actor Lagoo’s cremation

No religious rites at actor Lagoo’s cremation

pune Updated: Dec 20, 2019 01:03 IST
Prachi Bari
Prachi Bari
Hindustantimes
         

No religious rites will be performed at the cremation of noted actor and rationalist Dr Shriram Lagoo, 92. The thespian died on December 17.

“He [Lagoo] was an atheist and we would not be conducting any last rites as per Hindu customs. It is what he would have wanted and we respect his wishes,” said Shridhar Kanetkar, his son-in-law.

Lagoo will be cremated with full state honours by the Maharashtra government. As per his wishes, his body will be taken directly to Vaikunth for an electric cremation.

Prior to the cremation on Friday, the body will be kept at Bal Gandharva Rangmandir from 10am to 11am for his fans to pay their respects. Lagoo’s son Anand, who lives abroad, is expected to arrive by Friday.

Dr Lagoo died of a heart attack at his Pune residence on December 17. He is survived by wife Deepa, son Dr Anand and daughter, Dr Bimba. As an actor, his roles in Marathi plays such as ‘Natsamrat’ and ‘Himalayachi Saoli’, and films such as ‘Pinjra’ made him popular.

