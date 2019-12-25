No ring of fire, but Pune to witness a partial solar eclipse

pune

Updated: Dec 25, 2019 21:10 IST

Punekars will be able to witness this year’s third and last solar eclipse which will play out on December 26.

The solar eclipse will be visible when the moon is far from the earth due to which it will be unable to block the entire sun and a ring of fire around the moon will be visible during the annular solar eclipse, according to astronomy enthusiasts.

In order to witness the event, several hobby astronomy clubs have planned sky gazing activities across the city.

Jyotirvidya Parisanstha has organised an event at Kakasaheb Gadgil bridge (Z-bridge) between 8am and 11am. Residents can watch the eclipse through telescopes.

According to Sagar Gokhale, member of Jyotividya Parisanstha, “This event is happening after ten years. In Pune, the eclipse will start at 8:04:34 am. The maximum eclipse, 78.5 per cent of sun will be eclipsed by moon and that will happen at 9:23:11 am. After that the moon will start going away from the sun and at 10:57:52 am, the eclipse will end.”

Gokhale appealed to the residents to watch the celestial event and added that people must not to believe in superstitions and must enjoy the event. “It is completely safe to watch the eclipse for everyone, including pregnant women, if you take care to view it through a filter or certified solar goggles made with special solar filter. One can also use welding glass no. 14 or use a pinhole projector or projection using simple mirror on a wall.”

Other astronomy clubs like Navnirmiti Learning Foundation will conduct a sky gazing session near Vitthal Ramji Shinde bridge (Balgandharva bridge). The Astronomical Society of India has also put out a page on how to build a low-cost, safe eclipse-viewing equipment which can be accessed at bit.ly/suryotsav.

A celestial event

Sun

Start time 8.04.34 am

Height from the horizon 12 degree

Maximum at 9.23 am

Earth

Height from horizon - 27 degree

Coverage of the sun will be 78 per cent

Ends at 10.57.52 am