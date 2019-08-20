No water supply to Pune on August 22: Civic administration

pune

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 17:56 IST

There will be no water supply to the city by the civic administration on Thursday (August 22) to carry out repair works in various pipelines.

Officials from the water department of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) said that maintenance of water pipelines in Parvati, Wadgaon, SNDT/ Warje and new Holkar water pumping stations will be done.

“We have planned to conduct maintenance of the water pipelines of all the pumping stations,” said Rajendra Jadhav, deputy engineer, water department, PMC. The official added that on Friday (August 23), water will be supplied to the city, but with low pressure.

Jadhav also added that there has been a problem with the water pipeline from SNDT to Chaturshrungi, as the valve is not releasing adequate water to the areas of Aundh, Bopodi and parts of Baner.

“We had installed a new pipeline of 1,200 diameter with a length of 3km as a backup line for the Chaturshrungi pumping station a year ago. However, somewhere along the pipeline, it has been noticed that the pressure is dropping and Aundh, Bopodi and Baner were not getting adequate water supply. Hence, we plan to repair the valve as well and try new connections to increase the water pressure,” said Jadhav.

Corporator Archana Musale, who raised the complaint of receiving disrupted water supply in Aundh since the past two months, said, “For the past two months, areas in Aundh and Bopodi have been receiving less than the required water supply. We should be getting at least 80 per cent of its capacity, but what we are getting is only 35 per cent. After questioning the authorities, we were informed that there is a problem with the valve, and we were assured by the authorities that the problem will be resolved soon.”

The SNDT water pipeline closure will affect Pashan, Aundh, Bopodi, Khadki, Gokhalenagar, Chatuhshrungi, Range Hills, Bavdhan, Baner, Mahatma Society, Savitribai Phule Pune University, Ram Baug Colony, Warje Malwadi, Sus and Sutarwadi.

Closure of Parvati pipeline will affect all the peths in the city, Dattawadi, Rajendranagar, Deccan, Shivajinagar, Swargate, Parvati, Satara road, Sahakarnagar, Bibvewadi, Taljai, Dahanukar Colony, Karvenagar and Law College road.

Closure of Vadgaon pumping station will affect Hingane, Wadgaon, Dhayari, Ambegaon, Dattanagar, Dhankawadi, Katraj, Bharati Vidyapeeth and Kondhwa Budruk.

Lashkar water pumping station closure will affect Pune Station, Koregaon Park, Tadiwala road, Race course, Kondhwa, Wanowrie, Hadapsar, Mohammadwadi, Mundhwa, Yerawada, Vishrantwadi and Ahmednagar road.

While the new Holkar pumping station closure will affect Tingarenagar, Kalas, Dhanori, Vishrantwadi and Vimannagar.

First Published: Aug 20, 2019 17:56 IST