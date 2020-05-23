e-paper
Normalcy after weeks in red-zone-free areas in Pune

24 micro-containment areas have been expunged from red-zone in the city.

pune Updated: May 23, 2020 17:03 IST
HT Correspondent
Many vehicles seen on Satara road in Pune on Friday.
PUNE: For 24 micro-containment areas which have been expunged from the red-zone, life is slowly returning to normal. Citizens from these areas in Pune that were under strict restrictions earlier have taken a breath of respite. Pune municipal commissioner Shekhar Gaikwad revised the red zone list in the city after areas that were designated as red zone did not report any new cases.

Bhaiya Jagtap, corporator who represents Vadgaonsheri area said that three areas from his ward were deleted from the red-zone list.

“Earlier, there were many restrictions but people co-operated a lot which helped in containing Covid-19 in Ganeshnagar, Ramnagar areas, which is mainly known as Tempo Chowk,” Jagtap said.

The following areas have been removed from red-zone, Parvati chawl survey number 52, Indiranagar slum near Neelayam cinema, Kondwa Budruk Naughting Hill Society, Holewasti in Undri, Ambamata temple area in Katraj, Shivatara building Kothrud, Chandragupta society in Kothrud, Ghorpadi, Balajinagar, Vikasnagar, Dhankawadi, Gulabnagar, Chaitnyanagar, Ganeshnagar, Ramnagar in Vadgaonsheri, Kalwadwasti in Lohegaon, Tadigutta at Yerwada, Phulengar at Alandi road, Jadhav Vasti at Kalas, Na ta Wadi at Shivajinagar area behind Congress bhavan, Vetalnagar in Hadapsar, and Handewadi Road.

