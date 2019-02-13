Note from National society for clean cities to CM: Tap Pune municipal corporation for water in city

National Society for Clean Cities (NSCC), Pune has written a letter to chief minister Devendra Fadnavis seeking his immediate intervention regarding the problem of water affidavits and Pune Municipal Corporations (PMC) negligence over resolving the water issue in the city.

The organisation has alleged that the PMC has refrained from taking responsibility to provide water to the citizens and has been circumventing this responsibility by accepting water affidavits from builders.

NSCC in their letter said that if PMC is unable to supply water to newly constructed buildings then they cannot issue a completion certificate to the builder, however, the reality is in stark contrast to the norms.

The letter also stated that PMC water supply department has taken a clear cut stand that the cost and responsibility of providing water is that of the builders as they (the builders) have signed water affidavits. The housing societies, however, fear the wrath of the builder and hence are unable and or unwilling to approach the builder to enforce the contents of the water affidavit.

Satish Khot , civic activist and former president of NSCC said, “Builders are given completion certificates on the furnishing of an affidavit by which they promise to provide water to their residents at their own expense - by buying water from commercial tankers. However the builder soon tires of this expense and passes it on to the residents.This results into residents being charged exorbitant amounts for water supply as the housing societies resort to commercial water tankers. Not just that the citizens are also paying water taxes to the PMC without receiving any water supply from them”.

HT in may 2018 highlighted that PMC has virtually abdicated its responsibility of providing water to housing societies in the fringe areas of east Pune by entering into ‘water affidavit’ agreements with builders (HT Investigation: Pune’s water mafia exposed in a Rs 100 crore a year thriving racket, May 19, 2018)

Water for all - key demands

1) To direct PMC to ensure that the cost of water tankers paid by the citizens is refunded by the builders as promised in the water affidavit given by them.

2) To ensure that proper pipeline connectivity is provided by PMC to these areas within a time limit.

3) To order PMC to provide clean and potable water by tankers for the citizens till the pipeline is working and supplying the requisite water.

4) It is also necessary that efforts are made to supply equitable quantum of water to all parts of Pune.

First Published: Feb 13, 2019 14:25 IST