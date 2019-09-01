Now, every move on Pune-Mumbai eway to be tracked through CCTV surveillance

pune

The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) will install close circuit television (CCTV) systems on the entire 94km stretch of the Pune-Mumbai Expressway.

Milind Mohite, superintendent of police (highways), said, “In order to ensure maximum vigilance of vehicular movements on the Pune-Mumbai Expressway, the state government has decided to install CCTV systems on the entire highway stretch. This will be of huge help to us. It will facilitate us in monitoring each development on the express highway and act swiftly.”

According to Mohite, the government is in the final stages of floating a tender for the same.

He said, “Under this initiative of installation of intelligent traffic management systems, command and control centre will be developed and movements will be monitored. Post which all the vehicle owners violating the mandatory rules and regulations will be sent fine receipts directly to their residences and at the same time will be informed through messages sent on their respective mobile phones.”

Currently, the CCTV systems have been installed only at two tolls plazas on the express highway through which the movement of vehicles is monitored.

According to Mohite, an automated surveillance system using CCTV cameras is a must.

There are severe limitations for highway police personnel in taking action against motorists who violate speed or lane norms and in such times, CCTVs will be very useful, said Mohite.

