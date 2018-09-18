Now loud speakers can be used till midnight for the last five days of the Ganapati Festival

The Pune district collectorate has issued an order to allow the use of loud speakers until midnight, instead of the standard rule of shutting down at 10pm, for the last five days of the Ganapati Festival, which is September 18, 19, 20, 21 and 23.

The statement to the effect was issued by Naval Kishore Ram, collector of Pune district.

Though the circular stands that the mandals and the sound system providers can play music till midnight, it implies that the sound level must be within the limits prescribed by the central government.

The issuance of such a circular was necessitated by the central government per the noise pollution (regulation and control) rules, 2000 which were released on August 10, 2017.

The subrule 3 of rule number 5 of the noise pollution rules empowers the local government to relax the 10pm curfew for 15 days annually for religious and social festivals. The local body had also issued a circular about similar relaxation of the rule for other religious festivals, as well.

First Published: Sep 18, 2018 17:15 IST