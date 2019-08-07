Officials of car dealership in Pune use caste-based slurs against employee; booked

pune

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 00:05 IST

The chief executing officer (CEO) along with the general manager (GM) and human resource (HR) executive of a company have been booked on Tuesday for using caste-based slurs against a former employee.

The three work for a car dealership located in Baner along the Mumbai-Bengaluru highway. The complaint in the matter has been lodged by the victim, who worked as a senior customer advisor at the company between March 2018 and May 2019.

According to the complaint, the company failed to pay the victim the car sale bonus, along with travel reimbursement. The complainant also stated that during the exit process, the general manager and the human resource executive allegedly used caste-based slurs saying, “You lower class people will not change” in Hindi. The victim also alleged that the words were used in knowledge and under the direction of the CEO.

Despite multiple attempts, the CEO was unavailable for comment.

“The court will preside over the matter. No arrests have been made so far,”said Yashwant Gavari, senior police inspector of Hinjewadi police station, who is investigating the case.

A case under relevant Sections of Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989 has been registered against the three at Hinjewadi police station.

First Published: Aug 07, 2019 20:46 IST