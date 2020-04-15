On the frontline: I expect a slowdown in growth rate for cases in Pune over next week, says Sahil Deo, co-founder CPC Analytics

Updated: Apr 15, 2020 16:27 IST

Using data released by the government, analyst Sahil Deo, has been tracking and analysing the emergence of Covid-19 cases across Maharashtra and other states on a daily basis. Co-founder of CPC Analytics, a data and policy analysis firm based in Pune, he has been analysing the data to draw insights into the unfolding situation and the socio-economic implications. Here are his views on the emerging situation.

1) What exactly is your role in this crisis?

I am tasked with helping a few policy makers with data based insights on the current situation and its socio-economic implications. It is a task that involves secondary research and data analysis. Given that this is such a dynamic situation, we haven’t really started using predictive models but that would have to be done in the next weeks. Another effort of ours is looking at structural vulnerabilities in countries based on their health system, health imports and public finances. This would have to be closely monitored to ensure that our global societal security doesn’t get impacted overnight.

2) How does your day begin and roll out?

The day starts by 9.30 am where I begin by reading the different policy announcements at the state and central government level, and it ends late as the data released at the state level is around 9.45/10 pm.After which, my team and I clean the data, analyse it and send insights to the concerned politicians and officials. The focus is on quantitative research which includes data modelling.

3) What precautions are you taking?

While I have immense admiration for the doctors, nurses and the staff of other essential services; my role is a desk based one- so I take the standard precautions of washing my hands, ensuring that I wear a homemade mask and sticking to the lockdown.

4) What is your assessment of the Covid-19 crisis in Pune? How is it unfolding?

The cluster containment action plan has been a brilliant move of the administration. Three hotspots are where we all need to focus, and yesterday’s decision to further seal 22 areas is a step in the right direction. I expect a slowdown in the growth rate for the cases in Pune over the next week, and we could reduce the number further till the 3rd of May.

5) What gaps do you see in healthcare and relief work?

I feel everyone is doing an excellent job in such an unprecedented situation. Politics and interests have been kept aside for the time being and there is cooperation between the administration, civil society, politicians, health fraternity and the private sector. My only worry is that they should not reck their mental and physical health in the process, and there needs to be adequate recuperating time for each individual involved.