On the frontline: Supply of food to labour camps needs to increase, says Anant Waghmare, transport manager, PMPML

pune

Updated: Apr 16, 2020 16:26 IST

Anant Waghmare, transport manager of Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) has been running the emergency bus service for medical staff, policemen and other essential services staff on duty. Waghmare spoke of his work during the period of the lockdown.

What exactly is your role in this crisis?

My role is to work with the team and plan and provide the public transport bus service to employees on emergency services like nurses and doctors in private and government hospitals, water supply, cleaning staff, electricity supply workers, police, security and others.

How does your day begin and roll out?

Every day I have to attend many calls from private hospitals for service extension, inconvenient timing , frequency and other issues. I also visit various bus depots to ensure good condition of the buses and attend to things that may be needed for the emergency services during the lockdown.

What precautions are you taking?

We are observing social distancing, wearing face mask, using sanitiser and taking all the necessary precautions. All the drivers and conductors have been provided with masks. In-house sanitisation units have been made in all the depots. Daily buses are being disinfected with sodium hypochlorite solution in all depots and special safety kits have been provided to drivers of ambulances. The ambulances and Pushpak vehicles are being cleaned with jet machines.

What is your view of the Covid-19 crisis in Pune?

I find that in most parts of the city, people are following social distancing, but some are being careless and not following it strictly. Especially at the vegetable markets, I found that people are not cooperating with the police to the extent they need to. But I must say that the Pune and Pimri Chinchwad municipal corporations, along with the other government agencies, are working tirelessly to fight against this disease.

What gaps do you see in healthcare and relief work?

I feel that some people have not yet taken the lockdown seriously and are violating the rules. This can bring pressure on healthcare workers. The relief work is being done effectively by various organisations and citizens groups around the city. However, the supply of food for the poor and to those in labour camps needs to increase.