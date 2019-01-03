On time, in time, every time: Ball boys learn the ‘A’ game in Pune

Players, the chair umpire, line umpire and referee – along with these personalities, ball boys play a key role in any tennis match running smoothly.

To become a ball boy, or girl, it is not necessary that you should play tennis, but an understanding of the game is an essential.

“Ball boys are selected after a training camp. Once the tournament is announced, organisers advertise and many boys and girls who are interested approaches us,” says Pranav Waghmare, coordinator at the Tata Open Maharashtra.

In the ongoing tournament, at the Shiv Chhatrapati sports complex, Balewadi, forty-two ball boys are in action.

“Time is something which we need to be managed properly in tennis and the ball kids’ role becomes very important as it helps players during the breaks and also during the points,” explains Waghmare who is also a top tennis coach at Pune Metropolitan district tennis association.

In the training camp, the fitness level of the aspirants is tested individually through cross running, ball rolling drills and the coaches also instruct regarding hand signs.

“Signs play a very important role. Along with focus on balls, concentration on player movement is also important,” says Waghmare.

Thirty minutes on court and thirty minutes rest is the way ball boys operate on court at this tournery.

“Concentration is the most important thing which is required. We need to take care about what players want. We also need to take care about how games are progressing, whose serve is going on,” says Akshay Ujgare, ball boy on duty at the Tata Open Maharashtra.

Another ball boy, Sashank Chandele, says, “In a pressure situation, we need to be more focused and when big players are playing we should not make mistake as it can affect the flow of the game.”

