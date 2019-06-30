One held for abusing woman constable in Pune

The Pimpri-Chinchwad police have arrested one person for abusing a woman constable posted at the control room on Thursday afternoon.

The accused has been identified as Shivaji Shahji Saminder (32), a resident of Ambedkar Vasahat, Aundh. The victim is a 24-year-old constable who handles citizens’ calls at the control room.

According to the police, Saminder called the control room and the woman constable answered the call. Accusing the police department of not functioning properly, the accused hurled abuses and said that the department should be shut down. The victim informed her superiors about the incident. A complaint was lodged with the Chinchwad police and Saminder was tracked and arrested.

