Home / Pune News / One held, three other family members booked in Pune for assaulting Delhi police officials

One held, three other family members booked in Pune for assaulting Delhi police officials

pune Updated: Dec 17, 2020, 18:28 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

PUNE: A Delhi police official has lodged a complaint against four members of a family residing at Chikhali, for assault. The police later arrested one and booked three family members.

The complaint was lodged by sub-inspector Narendrakumar Nandlal Sahrawat (39) of New Delhi working with the Delhi police. He was accompanied by a staff member identified as Sanjeev, according to the complaint.

The two Delhi police officials were on a lookout for a man named Deepak Sable who allegedly has a non-bailable warrant (NBW) against him issued by a local court in Delhi. The NBW is issued in a case of cheating, forgery, and criminal conspiracy registered against him in 2019.

The four accused were identified as Sandeep Ramdas Sable, Kamal Ramdas Sable, Sunita Sandeep Sable and Sarita Deepak Sable, all residents of Ramdasnagar in Chikhali area of Pune.

“They did not allow the policemen to enter the house located in a colony. The policeman sustained injury on his fingers. The arrested man is his brother who owns a small workshop in Pune. The women have not yet been arrested,” said sub-inspector SP Deshmukh of Chikhali police station who is investigating the case.

The complainant told the Pimpri-Chinchwad police that the family members shut the metal gate of their house when his right hand was near the hinge and punched him in the head before throwing chilli powder in both their eyes.

A case under Sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to a public servant), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Chikhali police station against the four.

