One-year-old, teen killed in road accident in Camp

The deceased have been identified as Rahenaz Rizwan Shaikh, 16, a resident of Vimannagar and her maternal cousin sister Ummehani Suhail Shaikh, 1, a resident of Dastur Meher road in Camp

pune Updated: Jun 10, 2020 16:21 IST
The incident happened at IB Bungalow chowk near Residency Club at 11:30pm on Sunday.
A one-year-old child and her teenage relative were killed in a road accident in Cantonment area of Pune on Sunday evening, according to the police.

The deceased have been identified as Rahenaz Rizwan Shaikh, 16, a resident of Vimannagar and her maternal cousin sister Ummehani Suhail Shaikh, 1, a resident of Dastur Meher road in Camp. The incident happened at IB Bungalow chowk near Residency Club at 11:30pm on Sunday.

“The teenager was carrying the baby and riding pillion while her elder sister Ruksar Rizwan Shaikh, 24, was riding an Activa when a tanker rammed into their two-wheeler. While the rider fell on the left of the bike, the two victims suffered fatal injuries,” said sub-inspector Bhagwan Shendge of Koregaon Park police station who is investigating the case.

According to the police, the parents of the child were riding ahead of them on another vehicle. The deceased teenager had finished Class 10 and her sister who survived the accident works in a private company.

The police are yet to nab the tanker owner, according to Shendge.

A case under Sections 304(a) (causing death due to negligence), 279 (rash driving) of the Indian Penal Code along with Sections 119/177, 134(a)(b) of Motor Vehicle Act was registered at the Koregaon Park police station.

