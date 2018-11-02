Online dating profile ‘traps’ Pune pharmacist to lose Rs 6.5 lakh in blackmail

PUNE: A 34-year-old pharmacist from Manjri Budrukh, Pune, was tricked into paying over Rs 6.5 lakh after an unidentified person threatened to expose his information on an online dating site. A case in the regard was filed by the pharmacist himself.

According to the police, the complainant’s ordeal started on September 5 when a person called him to inform of seeing his profile on a virtual dating site apparently linking him with a woman. The caller threatened the complainant that the woman will approach the police and expose his online actions if he refuses to fulfil the demands of money. The fraudster also asked the pharmacist to pay money to delete his profile.

Through various online transactions, the complainant paid Rs 6,59,800 to the unidentified person before approaching the cybercrime cell of Pune police. Based on the complaint, a case was registered.

“The case has come from the cybercrime cell and probe is on,” said Hamraj Kumbhar, inspector (crime) of Hadapsar police station who will be investigating the case.

A case under Sections 419, 420 of Indian Penal Code and Section 66(c)(d) of Information Technology Act was registered at Hadapsar police station against unidentified person..

