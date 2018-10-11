‘Package to Kashmir’ worth Rs1.25 lakh by ‘fake’ travel agents takes Pune residents for a ride

A family of five from Raigad, 127 km from Pune, was duped of ₹1.25 lakh by two people who claimed to be travel agents with office in Pune.

The complaint in the matter was filed by Ramesh Kulkarni, 50, a resident of Mudre Budrukh area in Kartaj, Raigad and the case was registered at Swargate police station on October 9, 2018

Kulkarni has stated in his complaint that a woman and a man ‘posed’ as travel agents and made his wife buy a tour package to Kashmir.

Earlier, Kulkarni’s wife had met the man and woman in question and enquired about tourism packages to Kashmir.

The travel agency’s address was found by the complainant on JustDial, online yellow pages, as being in Mukta apartments, Shukrawar peth area, Natraj Hotel in Swargate.

The duo had promised to arrange for the travel to and from Pune, along with stay, food and local sightseeing but after the Kulkarnis paid ₹1.25 lakh, they realised that no bookings were made.

A case has been registered under Sections 420 and 34 of Indian Penal Code at Swargate police station against the two. Police are investigating the period between May 21 and July 21 to gather further details. SN Shaikh of Swargate police station is investigating the case.

Focus on Trivago Trips

In another case registered at Alankar police station, the manager and booking manager of Trivago Trips were booked for duping a man of ₹55,499 for a hotel booking.

Rajendra Jog had booked a room at Lemon Tree hotel in Indore using Trivago Trips between August 30 and August 31. The payment for the booking was made using PayTm, Jog stated in his complaint. However, the booking had not been made and Jog lodged a complaint against Trivago Trips.

A case under Sections 420 and 34 of IPC has been registered at Alankar police station.

First Published: Oct 11, 2018 16:43 IST