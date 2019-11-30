Pakistan chose proxy war through terrorism, will be defeated: Defence minister Rajnath Singh in Pune

pune

Updated: Nov 30, 2019 19:19 IST

Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said Pakistan was indulging in a “proxy” war as it had realised that it cannot win a “conventional” one against India.

The path of the “proxy” war chosen by Pakistan would only lead to its defeat, he added.

Singh was speaking at the passing out parade of the 137th course at the National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla, Pune.

Pakistan had realised right from 1948, through the wars in 1965, 1971 and 1999, that it could not win against India in any conventional or limited war, the minister said.

“It has chosen a path of proxy war through terrorism and I can tell you with full responsibility that Pakistan will not get anything, but defeat,” he said after reviewing the parade of the NDA cadets.

The defence minister said that India always had cordial and friendly relations with other countries and never had any extra-territorial ambitions. India has desisted from interfering in the matters of other countries, but if provoked, it would not spare anyone.

“We are committed to the sovereignty and security of the people of the country. But if anyone runs terror camps on our soil or is involved in an attack, we know how to give a befitting reply,” he asserted.

The Indian Army is not only capable of protecting the borders of the country, but it is also capable of taking action across the borders, said Singh, while praising the 2016 surgical strike in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir and airstrikes in Balakot in 2019.

Terrorism a global threat?

Speaking about how terrorism has become a global threat, Singh said, “We have seen attacks like 9/11 in the US and 26/11 Mumbai attacks. The Indian Army, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and police forces have time and again foiled attacks by the enemies,” he said.

Apart from terrorism, there is a need to tackle cyberwar and tactics that aim to spread ideology which is full of hatred, he added.

Addressing the cadres, he said, “When you become a part of the Indian defence system, you also resolve to safeguard the Indian Constitution. Resolving to protect the Constitution is a common thread that connects military leadership to civilian leadership.”

Singh said that apart from working on deployment, the government is also working on defence development and diplomacy.

Singh also thanked the parents who have given their sons to the service of the nation.

A total of 284 cadets graduated from the academy as they passed through the portals of prestigious Khetrapal Parade ground. There were 188 Army cadets, 38 Naval cadets, 37 air force and 20 cadets from friendly foreign countries. The foreign cadets belonged to Bhutan, Tajikistan, Maldives, Vietnam, Mauritius , Afghanistan, Sri Lanka and Myanmar.