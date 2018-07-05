Palkhi in Pune: Facebook Dindi 2018 gets title song created by its followers

With thousands of followers on Facebook, the Facebook dindi page has successfully logged into its eighth year to bring online the annual Pandharpur yatra to the famous Vithoba temple at Pandharpur in Maharashtra. The annual pilgrimage is a 21-day trek known as Pandharpur Ashadhi Ekadasi Wari and culminates on the Ekadasi day in the Marathi month Ashadi.

Facebook Dindi 2018 was created by Swapnil More Inamdar, a descendant of Sant Tukaram and bachelor of computer science (BCS) graduate, to keep the pilgrimage tradition alive amongst the technologically savvy youth, for those who cannot travel along with the wari (pilgrimage).

Some of the followers now have come forward to create a special music video to showcase the seven years of the social media page and the work they have done so far.

Called the Facebook dindi theme song, the song Rangi Tuzya Sohalyacha Ringani is written by Tara Aradhya aka Ishwar Andhare, music composed by Harsh Raut and Vijay Kapse and music set by Kedar Divekar. The song is sung by well-known Marathi singer Adarsh Shinde.

“The idea was conceived last year, but due to some technical issues we couldn’t go ahead,” said Harsh Raut, a Pune-based composer.

“We have been following the Facebook dindi for the past four years and feel that they are indeed doing a good job of spreading the social message and we wanted to help write a song in honour of the good work that the team was doing,” said Vijay Kapse, also from Pune and part of the Rang Pandhari Natak group.

The song was based on the visuals from the past wari shot by the Facebook dindi team. “It tells the story of a young man and woman who are unable to join the wari due to family constraints and yet the technology helps them connect with the palkhi processions, events during the camping, the visuals of ringan and bharud activities giving the followers a feel of being part of it all,” said Ishwar Andhare

