Sule’s hard work pays off, Kul loses by 1.54 lakh votes

In the end, all the hard work Supriya Sule did paid off as she won Baramati for the third time, this time improving her margin compared to 2014. Sule, in a bitterly fought contest against Bharatiya Janata Party’s Kanchan Kull won by a margin of over 1.54 lakh votes.

Sule got 6,83,705 votes with a vote share of 52.62% compared to 5,28,711 votes (40.69% vote share) received by Kull. Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi’s Navnath Padalkar came distant third with 43,953 votes.

The Baramati contest has become prestigious this time as BJP put up all its might by deploying senior minister Chandrakantdada Patil, who monitored the campaign in the constituency.

Realising that the battle on cards is tough, Sule too had started preparations for polls a year ago by visiting various areas and paying attention to the problems of residents. During 2014, Sule had won with a reduced margin of 70000 from Rashriya Samaj Party Mahadev Jankar, raising BJP hopes of wresting the seat from NCP whose chief Sharad Pawar had firm grip over it.

To ensure his daughter retains the seat, Pawar senior too worked hard by holding meetings with disgruntled elements till last moment. Unlike previous elections, Pawar held multiple rallies in Baramati and made sure congress leaders like Harshawardhan Patil participate in the campaign.

While on one hand, Sule won Baramati, it was Khadakwasla assembly segment that preferred to stay with Kool, who got lead here of more than 30000 votes. In 2014 too, Khadakwasla, which is part of Pune city, had voted in favour of Jankar.

First Published: May 23, 2019 13:36 IST