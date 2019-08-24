PCB acts tough, clears 200 encroachments on footpaths in Camp

pune

In a major crackdown on encroachments on footpaths, the Pune Cantonment Board (PCB) under directions from its chief executive officer (CEO) Amit Kumar, initiated action against 120 illegal handcarts, 50 unauthorised hoardings and 30 hawkers on Saturday.

The action was taken on Mahatma Gandhi road, East Street, Fashion street, Moledina road, Taboot street, and in the vicinity of Chhatrapati Shivaji Market. Hindustan Times had highlighted the issue of footpaths being encroached in the Cantonment area on August 17, forcing the PCB to serve notices to major establishments like Dorabjee’s Supermarket, which had to remove the gate which had blocked the footpath on Moledina road.

Kumar stated that the Cantonment board has been receiving complaints from the residents and the media regarding hawkers and encroachments on footpaths. “The PCB is taking strict action to remove all encroachments,” he said

“A public notice under the provisions of the Cantonment Act, 2006, under Section 257 (temporary occupation of street, land, etc.) has been issued and the matter was also taken up with the police authorities. As per discussion, it was decided to carry out joint anti-encroachment drives with the police authorities,” added Kumar.

“The drives are being undertaken by the Cantonment board thrice a week. In case, the police personnel are not available to conduct the drive on any particular day, it is being undertaken by the staff of the Cantonment board alone,” said Kumar.

The Nuisance Prevention Squad (NPS) of the board is pressed into service for the drive. A mobile task force has been constituted, comprising officials from the engineering, health and revenue departments under the overall supervision of RT Shaikh, chief, health superintendent. The drive is currently being carried out by a team of 25 cantonment staffers and eight to ten policemen at different locations, said Kumar.

Earlier on Friday, the anti-encroachment squad of the PCB removed the tandoori grill setup on the footpath in front of Hotel Delhi Darbar.

