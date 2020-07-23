e-paper
PCMC Covid test drive to cover Pimpri's traders, staff

PCMC Covid test drive to cover Pimpri’s traders, staff

Covering traders and their staff under the Covid test drive will be beneficial in the long run, says Pawan Salve, additional health and medical officer, PCMC

pune Updated: Jul 23, 2020 16:37 IST
Jigar Hindocha
Hinudstan Times, Pune
A health worker of Pune district council gears up before collecting swab samples to test for COVID-19 infection at BJS hostel, in Wagholi.
A health worker of Pune district council gears up before collecting swab samples to test for COVID-19 infection at BJS hostel, in Wagholi.(Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)
         

The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) will be conducting the Covid test on traders and staff managing businesses at Pimpri market. They agreed to undergo the test following appeal by Chandrakant Popat Indalkar, assistant commissioner, A zone, PCMC.

“We have already covered vegetable vendors and domestic helpers residing in areas like Anandnagar, Saibabanagar and Indiranagar. As Pimpri has become a hotspot, we decided to conduct test of those working at the marketplace as well,” said Indalkar.

Around 300 tests are conducted daily at Shahunagar, near Telco road.

“Following the lockdown relaxations, many customers are visiting the market and the civic body has given permission to cover traders also under the test drive,” he said.

Neeraj Chavala, member, Cloth Market Association in Pimpri, “Following PCMC request, we will be undergoing the test in the coming week as it is a welcome preventive measure.”

Shops in Pimpri market will reopen after lockdown on July 24.

Some traders will undergo the test at the Shahunagar Covid testing centre on Thursday.

“After Pimpri, we will cover the traders located in Bhosari,” Indalkar said.

“Covering traders and their staff under the Covid test drive will be beneficial in the long run,” said Pawan Salve, additional health and medical officer, PCMC.

As of Wednesday, PCMC reported 13,129 positive cases, out of which 8,014 have recovered, and 242 deaths.

Pimpri market shop strength

Readymade clothes: 130

Mobile shops: 150

Grocery shops: 55

Footwear: 40

Electronics shops: 54

