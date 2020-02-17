PCMC draft budget proposes 2.5 per cent property tax hike

pune

Updated: Feb 17, 2020 20:20 IST

A 2.5 per cent hike in property tax, proposed by Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) commissioner Shravan Hardikar on Monday, as he presented the 38th civic budget for 2020-21, is set to increase revenue by Rs 150 crore, if sanctioned by the standing committee.

Hardikar presented a Rs 6,628-crore draft budget, including Rs 1,395.42 crore worth of funds from central government schemes, . to standing committee chairman Vilas Madgeri.

The two-and-a-half per cent property tax hike, however, remains the focus, with Hardikar stating, after the budget presentation, that should the general body dismiss the proposed hike, he will pass it under his ambit as commissioner.

Speaking at a press conference after the presentation, Hardikar said, “There are 5,20,000 properties in Pimpri-Chinchwad including commercial, residential and vacant plots. There was no hike in property tax after 2015-14, so now the tax will be charged as per the ready reckoner rate. All properties established before 2007 will come under the 2.5 per cent hike.”

“We have visualised that Pimpri-Chinchwad will be the most favoured city for living in the next few years. Hence, this budget also focuses on developing DP roads. We have planned to develop a 30km HCMTR in PCMC and the development project report for the same will be approved by the end of February,” he added.

13 new public gardens

The budget also proposed the construction of 13 new public gardens.

These gardens will be developed on 20 acres in Jadhavwadi, Moshi, Charholi, Wakad, Pimple Nilekh and Bopkhel. Currently there are 184 gardens in Pimpri-Chinchwad said Hardikar.

On the expenditure side, the budget expects to spend Rs 1,860 crore on salaries and the PCMC commissioner has marked Rs 2,373 crore for development funds.