e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 17, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Pune News / PCMC draft budget proposes 2.5 per cent property tax hike

PCMC draft budget proposes 2.5 per cent property tax hike

pune Updated: Feb 17, 2020 20:20 IST
Archana Dahiwal
Archana Dahiwal
Hindustantimes
         

A 2.5 per cent hike in property tax, proposed by Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) commissioner Shravan Hardikar on Monday, as he presented the 38th civic budget for 2020-21, is set to increase revenue by Rs 150 crore, if sanctioned by the standing committee.

Hardikar presented a Rs 6,628-crore draft budget, including Rs 1,395.42 crore worth of funds from central government schemes, . to standing committee chairman Vilas Madgeri.

The two-and-a-half per cent property tax hike, however, remains the focus, with Hardikar stating, after the budget presentation, that should the general body dismiss the proposed hike, he will pass it under his ambit as commissioner.

Speaking at a press conference after the presentation, Hardikar said, “There are 5,20,000 properties in Pimpri-Chinchwad including commercial, residential and vacant plots. There was no hike in property tax after 2015-14, so now the tax will be charged as per the ready reckoner rate. All properties established before 2007 will come under the 2.5 per cent hike.”

“We have visualised that Pimpri-Chinchwad will be the most favoured city for living in the next few years. Hence, this budget also focuses on developing DP roads. We have planned to develop a 30km HCMTR in PCMC and the development project report for the same will be approved by the end of February,” he added.

13 new public gardens

The budget also proposed the construction of 13 new public gardens.

These gardens will be developed on 20 acres in Jadhavwadi, Moshi, Charholi, Wakad, Pimple Nilekh and Bopkhel. Currently there are 184 gardens in Pimpri-Chinchwad said Hardikar.

On the expenditure side, the budget expects to spend Rs 1,860 crore on salaries and the PCMC commissioner has marked Rs 2,373 crore for development funds.

top news
Prashant Kishor, sacked from JDU, hints about his future plans in Bihar
Prashant Kishor, sacked from JDU, hints about his future plans in Bihar
Two more Indians test positive for coronavirus on cruise ship off Japan
Two more Indians test positive for coronavirus on cruise ship off Japan
In SC verdict, 11 occasions army’s women officers distinguished themselves
In SC verdict, 11 occasions army’s women officers distinguished themselves
British MP turned back from Delhi airport, govt says her visa was cancelled
British MP turned back from Delhi airport, govt says her visa was cancelled
Vodafone Idea to pay 35 billion rupees in telecom dues this week
Vodafone Idea to pay 35 billion rupees in telecom dues this week
Hang Delhi 2012 gang-rape convicts at 6 am on March 3, Delhi court orders
Hang Delhi 2012 gang-rape convicts at 6 am on March 3, Delhi court orders
Your fingers won’t be there: Ashwin recalls incident when he was ‘abducted’
Your fingers won’t be there: Ashwin recalls incident when he was ‘abducted’
How Sonia Gandhi stopped Dr Singh from resigning | On The Record
How Sonia Gandhi stopped Dr Singh from resigning | On The Record
trending topics
Realme X50 ProAsim RiazCoronavirusBSEB Admit CardSonam KapoorGuilty poster

don't miss

latest news

india news

Pune News