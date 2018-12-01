Pedestrian safety is missing

Janette Sadik Khan served as commissioner of the New York city department of transportation from 2007 -2013, where she implemented an ambitious programme to improve safety, mobility and sustainability. She executed transformative projects including the pedestrianization of Times Square and redesigning of 2.3 miles of Broadway from Columbus circle to union square, the planning and launch of seven select bus service routes and US’s largest bike share programme. She has also added nearly 400 miles of bicycle lanes and installed 60 plazas across the New York City. She was on a visit to Pune and delivered a lecture on reclaiming streets of Pune .

You travelled in Pune for two days. What problems did you identify in Pune and what are the solutions?

Every city has different set of problems and there are a few problems which are common to all most cities. There is a need to change the mindset of the people first and give priority to pedestrians, safety and mass transit. We dont need engineers to design roads but people who have a different mindset. Pune is conducting some good experiments like BRTS and smart streets on JM Road and in Aundh.These experiments need to be supported by the people. There are many errors in bus rapid transit system (BRTS). There is no safety for pedestrians in the city. The number of people using public transport is high in the city and so, steps should be take to introduce new concepts in Pune, redesign the city roads and convert them into plaza. The roads should be resigned in a such way that doctor would be able prescribe people to walk on city roads for remaining physically fit.

Pune and other all cities in Maharashtra and India giving priority to build more roads and flyovers to decongest the traffic. Is it right approach?

If you want to decongest the traffic, don’t build roads. I am not in favour of building flyovers. Despite building many lanes, increasing the road width, the roads get choked with traffic. It proves that the solution is not working. Proper street planning and having dedicated lanes for buses and pedestrians is important. It help to decongest traffic and lessen travel time. We proved it in New York with data.

How you bring changes in New York city keep the roads only reserve for public?

When I was a transport commissioner, I put up a proposal to reserve some roads for pedestrians exclusively. The mayor of New York gave a go ahead in spite of strong opposition. We executed it in Times Square area. We banned few roads for vehicles. We put up some beach chairs on empty roads and people supported it. We maintain a data as to how it is working effectively and how it helps to increase the traffic speed on other roads. Business has grown in the areas where we have banned vehicles. We have special paint for roads, giving priority for buses. People living in metros need space. Instead of sitting in gardens, people like to enjoy live roads and various activities on roads.

You have executed largest public bicycle sharing system in New York. How to make the cycle sharing scheme of Pune popular?

I have seen some cycle tracks in Pune. It is good that Pune is planning in that direction and has prepared a cycle plan for whole city. Citizens must support the innovative. It is must to have good cycle track connectivity. Right now there is no continuity in Pune’s cycle tracks and this needs to improve. Separate lanes should be marked for cycles on roads. It is good that the city is moving towards being citizen friendly rather than being vehicle friendly.

First Published: Dec 01, 2018 15:03 IST