Home / Pune News / Petrol pump attendants accused of cloning cards remanded to police custody

Petrol pump attendants accused of cloning cards remanded to police custody

pune Updated: Jan 15, 2020
HT Correspondent
Four natives of West Bengal, who work in the city, were arrested by the Pune police on Monday on six counts of card cloning and cheating.

The four were produced in a local court on Tuesday where they have been remanded to police custody till January 24.

The accused have been identified as Jamdesh Ali, Sadik Shaikh, and Ata Ur Raheman, all residents of Chanchala, Malda in West Bengal, and Dulal Hussain, a native of Harishchandrapur in Malda, West Bengal.

Shaikh, Rehman and Ali have been working at a petrol pump in Camp since the past three months. They collected card details of customers at the petrol pump who paid using cards, then used it to make clones and then defrauded them.

The police noticed a sudden surge in the number of cases of people’s debit cards being used from distant locations, even though their cards were in their possession. A team led by Gangadhar Ghavate, assistant police inspector, cybercrime police station realised that most victims had used the card at a petrol pump in Camp.

Upon investigation, the three men working at the petrol pump landed on police radar. During interrogation, the three told the police that they collected and took the information to their fourth partner Hussain.

A case under Sections 419 and 420 of Indian Penal Code along with Sections 66(c) and 66(d) of Information Technology Act has been registered against the four.

