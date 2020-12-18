Pets banned at NIBM forest parks

pune

Updated: Dec 18, 2020, 19:19 IST

Pune: The Pune forest department has launched a strict crackdown on morning visitors bringing pets to the forest area of NIBM in Pune.

District forest officer Rahul Patil said, “Pets are a threat to the natural biodiversity of forests. We will be dealing with pet owners very strictly, wherein they will be fined and criminal offences will be lodged against them if they bring pets for morning walks or any other activity in the NIBM forest.”

Patil, however, made it clear that morning walkers were free to continue with their physical exercise in the forest.

“Pets like dogs have been banned completely from the forests as per the law and any violation will invite strictest action and even an FIR,” he reiterated.

Earlier, the forest department took strict action against pet owners who brought pets to Vetal tekdi.

A police official attached to the city commissionerate was bitten by an unchained Alsatian on November 29 inside the NIBM forest premises.

NIBM citizen’s watch committee member Daljeet Goraya said, “We demand strict action against unchained dogs being let loose inside the NIBM forest as small children, elders, patients and general walkers are threatened by their aggression. There is a need to protect the lives of the citizens and the forest department is doing a good job banning pets strictly as per the law.”

Meanwhile, pet lovers have termed the action as a violation of animal rights.

Sameer Jadhav, who till recently used to bring his pet to Vetal tekdi for a morning walk, said, “The forest department is acting without reason. Pets are not harmful. Denying pets their space in a forest is a violation of pet rights.”

Rohini Sharma, another pet lover at NIBM, said, “We have been taking stroll in the NIBM forest for the last several years. The problem is a few pet owners are leaving unchained dogs inside the forest. Action must be taken against such type of pet owners, but chained pets must be allowed as per the law.”