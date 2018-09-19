Pimpri-Chinchwad civic body floats water drone to clean rivers

The efforts taken by Pimpri Chinchwad municipal corporation (PCMC) to keep rivers clean and pollutant free have taken a watery route, literally. The civic administration launched the test drive to collect floating trash using a floating water drone, an unmanned water vehicle, at Chinchwad ghat of Mula river on September 17.

The civic administration carried out the trial at the ghat where many idols are immersed during the Ganeshotsav. The drone will be used for eight hours to clean rivers on daily basis at various ghats during the Ganesh immersion processions.

The first trial of water drone collected around 250 kg of trash floating on Mula.

Dilip Gawade, additional commissioner, PCMC, said, “The results have been impressive as we collected target trash on the first two days of trial. The drone will definitely help to keep our rivers clean.”

“We have installed nirmalya kalash and water tanks at various spots in the city to discourage people from immersing idols and disposing of offerings into water bodies. However, some residents continue to immerse directly into the rivers. We hope the drone plan will help to keep rivers clean as pollution and hygiene are two of our main concerns,” Sanjay Kulkarni, environment engineer, PCMC.

PCMC mayor Rahul Jadhav, leader of House Eknath Pawar, commissioner Shravan Hardikar, additional commissioner Dilip Gawade and environment engineer Sanjay Kulkarni were present at the Chinchwad ghat of Mula river when the test drive was launched on Monday.

River cleaner

Rs 35 lakh: Cost of floating water drone

40 kg: Weight of drone

350 kg: Drone capacity to collect trash

8 hours: PCMC is using drone for river cleaning every day

The floating water drone collects plastic, thermocol, wrappers, different kinds of bottles.

As per PCMC officials, “Trials will be conducted in Pavana and Indrayani rivers during the Ganesh immersion procession,” said Dilip Gawade, additional commissioner, PCMC.

First Published: Sep 19, 2018 16:33 IST