Pimpri-Chinchwad in a stink as 250 sanitation workers lose jobs

Residents of Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) have had to contend with a sanitation problem this week, after 250 civic workers were temporarily laid off.

Garbage has been lying on the roads of Bhosari, Chikhali, Sant Tukaramnagar and Kudalwadi and a foul smell from uncleared garbage bins has been compounded by stray cattle feeding of the waste.

Ramesh Jadhav, a resident from Sant Tukaramnagar said, “The area has not been cleaned for a week. The garbage bins are overflowing and the foul smell is unbearable. The civic officials need to take immediate action.”

“Because of the sanitary problem in Pimpri-Chinchwad we will reinstate all the 250 sanitation staff for now,” Dilip Gawde, PCMC additional commissioner, said.

However, the real issue is a new rule that was acted on immediately by the PCMC, without having a proper backup plan in place.

Explaining the same, Gawde said, “Earlier, each garbage-collecting van had two sanitation workers along with a driver. However, according to the new rules, each van will now only have one sanitation worker along with a driver.”

This rule stems from fresh tenders being issued for garbage collection in PCMC.

Gawde said: “PCMC issued two tenders for collection of garbage, wherein contractors have a separate provision for segregation of garbage. Hence, we decided to reduce the number of sanitation workers.”

Civic officials now claim they will follow the old rule till June. However, from July 1, the new rule will come to effect based on a new contractor handling the garbage collection.

When asked if the sanitation workers will be sacked again in July, Gawde refused to comment.

First Published: Apr 06, 2019 16:45 IST