PM’s post Janta curfew lockdown escalates veggie prices

Updated: Mar 25, 2020 20:53 IST

Short supply of vegetables and panic buying after Prime Minister’s announcement of countrywide lockdown till April 14, post Janta curfew, has left the prices of essential items go north in the last two days in the city.

According to consumers, the prices of almost all vegetables have shot up by average 20 to 30 per cent in some areas. Pune Agricultural Produce Market Committee’s firm decision to keep business shut till March 31 despite efforts by the government added to the panic buying by residents on Wednesday morning.

Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday even appealed to the APMC traders to remain operational, however, Pune APMC traders have expressed their inability to be open for business before March 31, which has further led to panic buying among the residents. Vilas Bhujbal, Pune PMC traders union president, said, “We are firm on keeping the shops shut till March 31. The markets will anyway be closed on Wednesdays and Saturdays for cleaning.”

Sonali Tambde, a customer, said the onion prices in retail market touched Rs30-35 per kg on Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning as against Rs20 per kg last week.

Aaryan Bhajiwale, a resident of Aryaneshwar area, said that though the demand for vegetables was less on Wednesday morning due to Gudi Padwa festival, the people are worried about regular supply of vegetables in the markets in the coming days.

Kalpana Karmarkar from Kalyaninagar area said, “I found very few vegetables at the markets on Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning. The prices were a little high as compared to previous week, but our main concern now is regular supply. It is okay if the vendors are charging a little high as they too are taking a risk by keeping shops open for providing essential commodities.”

Rahim Ansari, a fruit stall owner at Swargate, said, “As the wholesale market is closed, we are not getting enough supply. Prices are high by 20-30 per cent as compared to last week.”

Amol Khedekar, a techie residing at Vimannagar, said the prices of vegetables have shoot up due to panic buying. “The grocery shop owners in our area have decided to not give more than half kg or 1kg or a bunch of each vegetable to any costumer,” he said.

Vegetable prices in retail market on Wednesday

Onion - Rs30 to 35 per kg

garlic- Rs160 per kg

Potato- Rs30 to Rs40 per kg

Methi per bunch- Rs20

Palak - Rs20

Coriander - Rs25 to Rs30

Tomato- Rs40 to Rs50 per kg

Purchase veggies from local vendors, do not go to APMCs

Co-operative and marketing minister Balasaheb Patil said, “Maharashtra government is ensuring that the APMCs are operational and people get vegetable supply regularly. I appeal to residents not to go to the APMCs for purchasing vegetables and fruits as it leads to crowding in the area. Please purchase it from your local vendors. It will help maintain law and order and also keep the citizens safe.”

Divisional Commissioner Deepak Mhaisekar said that the administration is taking all efforts to maintain the smooth supply of vegetables and essential commodities.

Maharashtra State Agricultural Marketing Board (MSAMB) managing director Sunil Pawar said that the state government has instructed traders to keep the APMCs open by providing police bandobast for crowd management.

There is enough for everyone: Divisional commissioner

Pune divisional commissioner Deepak Mhaisekar has assured citizens that the government has enough supply of foodgrains and other essential commodities to last for the next 63 days.

Mhaisekar asked residents not to panic due to the 21-day lockdown order and said that there is availability of stock to feed residents for two months. He added that the stock available with private traders has not been considered, but as per estimate it can also last about 42 days.

Former deputy mayor Aba Bagul said that poor people do not have the capacity to purchase groceries to last for one or two months and the government must provide necessary help to them.