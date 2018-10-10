PMC approves another garbage processing plant

PUNE The Pune municipal corporation’s (PMC) standing committee on Tuesday gave its approval for a solid waste management plant with a capacity to process 1,000 metric tonnes of garbage per day. This plant will be built at the existing garbage depot located at Uruli Devachi, Yogesh Mulik, standing committee chairman, said.

While the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) opposed the project, the BJP and other parties jointly cleared the proposal.

Mulik said, “The Bhumi green energy plant will cost of Rs 58.14 crore. PMC will pay the operator a fee of Rs 646 per for every tonne of garbage processed, once it is operational.”

A total of 9 lakh metric tonnes of garbage is spread out across the depot at Uruli Devachi. The National green tribunal (NGT) recently criticised the PMC for not processing garbage generated in the city.

Earlier, Hanjer Biotech operated a garbage processing plant at Uruli Devachi. However, this plant eventually was not able to keep up with the amount of garbage being generated in the city.

Some city-based NGOs have also raised an objection over the tender process carried out for this project, alleging that the terms and conditions of the tenders are framed in a such way that a specific contractor benefits.

