PMC conducts drone survey to assess flood-affected areas

pune

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 16:30 IST

Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) drone survey of rivers carried out on Monday and Tuesday to identify rainfall affected areas in the city has also exposed the “flood-affected” parts.

The survey of rivers passing through the municipal areas has left municipal commissioner Saurabh Rao to state that the city had to face a flood-like situation despite normal water released from dams.

Rao said the drone survey will help the authorities decide future course of action for the affected areas.

At a review meeting called by guardian minister Chandrakant Patil on Tuesday, Rao said, “The PMC will cover rivers passing through the city. It will help identify areas that have been affected due to heavy water flow of the river.”

On being asked about how the city is facing a flood-like situation when the water discharge from dams is normal, Rao said, “The drone survey will help us get to the bottom of the issue and find a possible solution. The situation was worse and municipal authorities had to evacuate residents from low-lying areas and near riverbeds.”

“The flood line capacity of Mula passing through the city is 60,000 cubic feet per second (cusecs) of water. The irrigation department had released 50,000 cusecs water in the last two days. However, despite the low water discharge that is below the flood line limit, the city had to face a flood-like situation,” said Rao.

According to Rao, 70 per cent of the drone survey was completed on Tuesday afternoon and the authorities intend to complete the exercise on same day.

Pandurag Shelar, executive engineer, irrigation department, said, “Looking at the current situation in the city and considering the dam capacity, the irrigation department is preparing a plan wherein not more than 45,000 cusecs of water will be released from Khadakwasla reservoir.”

Beware of false information on social media

In the review meeting, the irrigation department informed guardian minister Chandrakant Patil of rumours of a possible breach of Khadakwasla and Temghar dams. The irrigation department and other civic authorities clarified that all dams are safe and that the department is taking necessary precaution. The civic authorities said that there are people who are misusing social media and spreading fear among residents. The authorities appealed to residents to refrain from forwarding false information on social media.

Do not forward misleading info on flood, says police

The special branch of Pune police has issued a preparatory advice to the residents in the wake of incessant rains and India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a red alert in the city.

The police are concerned over fake information circulated on social media regarding bridge closures, dam breach and sudden dam water discharge.

Mahesh Ghatte, deputy commissioner of police, crime branch, said, “We appeal to the residents to not fall prey to rumours. Residents should not forward videos or messages unless it has originated from an official source. We have issued strict guidelines and police will take strict action against those circulating wrong information.”

“Official information has been made available to residents by the Naval Kishore Ram-led district administration and the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC). The traffic police are also providing details on their official app Traffwatch. False information is creating panic and fear among residents. Hence, we appeal to residents to follow information provided by civic authorities only,” added Ghatte

Traffic on six submerged bridges to resume after structural audit, says official

State authorities said on Tuesday that the six bridges that submerged after incessant rains lashed the city will be audited before it is reopened for traffic operations.

Pankaj Deshmukh, deputy commissioner of police (DCP), traffic, said, “ Rajiv Gandhi bridge (Aundh to Sangvi), Old Sangvi bridge, Dapodi to Bopodi Bahu Patil road, Old Holkar bridge, Baba Bhide bridge (Mutha river) and Tilak bridge/New bridge (Khude chowk to Tilak path) submerged under water for two days. As these bridges were under water for more than 48 hours, their structural strength needs to be checked. The bridges will be reopened after our experts’ team give the go-ahead.”

India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday issued a “red alert” warning indicating “heavy to extremely heavy rains” in the range of 124.5mm to 244.4mm for the city on August 7 and 8.

The traffic department has urged residents to not spread messages and videos of waterlogging, traffic snarls and dangerous bridges without verification.

Deshmukh said, “Fake messages create panic among residents. I urge citizens to refrain from forwarding such messages and the administration is doing its best to tackle the situation. Our teams have been deployed across the city to assist residents.”

First Published: Aug 07, 2019 14:48 IST