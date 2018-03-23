PMC might not be doing many things for residents’ welfare, but have built good crematoriums, says Baba Adhav

Taking a jibe at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), renowned social activist Baba Adhav said, “PMC might not be doing many things for the welfare of the city, however, they have built very good crematoriums across the city.”

City-based NGO Lokayat, on Thursday, had organised a programme to discuss PMC’s 2018 budget. The panel discussed the flaws of the budget and debated on the changes that could have been adopted.

Lokayat is a city-based organisation which has been working towards civic issues, public transport and upliftment of people belonging to the underprivileged sector for several years.

Referring to the PMC’s 2018-19 budget, Baba Adhav said, “Almost everything that has been included in the budget appears to be a gimmick by the ruling party of the PMC. The basic issues that have to be given special attention by the PMC are education, health, cleanliness and water. However, these issues have been majorly trivialised.”

Accusing the BJP-ruled PMC leadership of arrogance, he further added, “Nowadays, every ruling party corporator considers himself as the king of his ward. Rather than serving people, corporators are busy in serving their own vested interests.”

Jitendra Phapale, a teacher of a municipal school and a member of Lokayat, said, “While on one hand we are trying to make Pune a Smart City, on the other, we even lack basic infrastructure. It is sorrowful that in a city like Pune, we still don’t have enough toilets.”

“While the ruling party in the municipal corporation is busy boasting about their achievements, the truth is that over 40 per cent of the funds allocated during the previous years still remain unused,” said Paphale.

Tanmay Kanitkar, a member of Aam Aadmi Party, Pune unit, attacked the ruling party and accused them of corruption. “There is a major mismanagement of the funds allocated by the PMC,” he alleged.

He further accused the corporators of not being aware of their basic duties as elected representatives of the people and held them responsible for the bad condition of the various development projects in the city.