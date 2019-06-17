PMC serves notice to 1K hawkers for not paying operational charges

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has served notices to at least 1,000 hawkers who have failed to pay operational charges to the civic body.

These hawkers were relocated in the dedicated hawkers’ zone.

According to PMC rules and regulations, all these hawkers after reallocation need to pay the civic body operational charges between Rs 25 and Rs 125 per day. The charges depend on the size of the respective stalls and small shops.

Madhav Jagtap, chief of encroachment cell in the PMC, said, “So far we have allotted dedicated places to at least 9, 200 people at 471 different locations across the city. However, out of this only 3,200 people have paid the operational cost and the rest are yet to pay despite reminders.”

According to Jagtap, so far PMC has collected Rs 3.25 crore from these hawkers.

He said, “The deadline for making the quarterly payment of the operational cost is June 30. Strong action will be taken by the civic body if the hawkers fail to comply with the norms and fail to make the payment.”

PMC has created zones in all the 15 wards of the city where a total of 1,000 places have been identified for the hawkers. At least 9,200 hawkers out of the total 15, 000 in the city have already been allotted the space by the civic body.

One of the hawkers requesting anonymity said, “While the PMC has given new spaces, however, they have not made arrangements for basic necessities.”

“We have to bear the additional cost of creating infrastructure. Hence we request the civic body to waive off the operational cost for us in this quarter,” he said.

