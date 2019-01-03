Standing committee of Pune Municiapl Corporation gives nod to construct parking lots

The standing committee of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has given the approval to construct parking lots at Katraj and Kondhwa on Wednesday.

The PMC had made a budgetary provision of ₹73 lakh to construct these two parking lots. Yogesh Mulik, chairman, standing committee, said that these parking lots would be erected on the amenity space available in these areas.

Mulik said that there would be a provision to park 170-180 cars at Katraj and in Kondhwa, parking would be available for 203 four-wheelers and 130 two-wheelers.

Meanwhile, the standing committee of the PMC also approved a grant of ₹2.99 lakh to PMC employees for making a short film on sports. The PMC employees are making this film and the total cost of this film is ₹6 lakh. The remaining amount is being generated through the contribution of the employees.

Congress conducts agitation

The Congress party on Wednesday conducted an agitation against Girish Bapat, the district guardian minister on the water cut issue under the leadership of former Member of Legislative Council Mohan Joshi and city unit president Ramesh Bagwe.

The Congress demanded 16 TMC (Thousand Million Cubic Feet) water for Pune city.

Joshi said, “There is enough water storage in the Khadakwasla reservoir and yet, the citizens of Pune are forced to face water scarcity. If there is no water in the dams, then water cuts are acceptable, but unnecessary cuts by the state administration is creating hurdles in the smooth water supply.”

