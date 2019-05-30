PMPML driver arrested after running over a pedestrian

PUNE A Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) driver has been arrested by Pune police on Tuesday, for running over a pedestrian in Katraj area and causing his death.

The arrested man has been identified asHanininath Dashrath Dhagare, 27, a resident of Narhegaon, Katraj, according to the police, and he has been granted bail.

The deceased man has been identified as Rajesh Chinnu Thakur, 47, a resident of Parvati Darshan, Katraj.

The incident happened at the city bus stand in Katraj at 7.20 pm on Monday. The complaint in the matter was lodged by Akshay Thakur, 21, son of the deceased man.

Thakur was a mechanic in a garage at Gujarwadi, while his son works for the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) on a contract basis.

"Dhagare was driving out of the bus stop. Thakur was running to see which route the bus was taking. There were a few stationary buses at the end of the driveway that leads out of the depot. The driver turned to exit from the end of the driveway and Thakur was hit and fell between Dhagare's bus and a stationary bus," said police sub inspector (PSI) Subharao Laad, who is investigating the case.

"He was taken to Bharti hospital in a rickshaw by people in the area and the driver. There was an initial statement recorded by him, but he did not survive for much longer due to a head injury," said PSI Laad.

The driver has been booked under Sections 304(a) (causing death due to negligence), 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) of Indian Penal Code along with 119/177 of Motor Vehicle Act registered at Bharati Vidyapeeth police station.

