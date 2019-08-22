PMPML riders targeted for gold, cash; five-member gang arrested

pune

The Pune police crime branch on Thursday arrested five men in 14 cases of theft. The thefts took place on board the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) buses.

The five men were identified as Krushna alias Anna Popatrao Gavhane, 24, a resident of Wagholi; Akash alias Akya Shivaji Ahivale, 20, a resident of Dhankawadi; Mangya alias Mangesh Suresh Ukrande, 18, a resident of Wagholi; Suraj Kishor Sonawane, 21, a resident of Kharadi and Hukumsingh Rajsingh Bhaati, 47, a resident of Rakshakanagar, according to Bachchan Singh, deputy commissioner of police, crime, Pune.

“They took advantage of the huge number of passengers on these buses and stole jewellery and cash from them,” said DCP Singh.

The investigation was conducted by Unit 2 of the Pune police crime branch led by senior police inspector Gajanan Pawar.

Of the 14 cases brought to light, the gang stole gold in six cases and stole cash in the other eight cases. The police have recovered 107 grammes of gold estimated to be worth ₹4,06,600. The crime branch officials also recovered ₹30,000 cash.

According to police, the cases against them were registered at various police stations including Bund Garden, Swargate, Shivajinagar and Wanowrie. All the men have a history of at least two-three cases registered against them in Pune.

