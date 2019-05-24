PMPML to start shuttle services on select 11 routes in Pune

In its bid to decongest the buses during peak hours of the day, the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd (PMPML) has decided to start shuttle services on select 11 busy routes in the city during peak hours, both in the morning and evening from June 1.

These buses will ply from 8 am to 12 noon in the morning and 5 pm to 9 pm in the evening starting from next month.

Anant Waghmare, transport director of PMPML said, “Not only will these buses help the passengers in a big way but the department will also generate a significant amount of revenue by plying these additional buses. While as a part of the first phase we are planning to start it only on select 11 routes, we are currently exploring other routes as well where this initiative will be extended eventually.”

PMPML in the city currently operates on at least 350 routes in the city.

According to PMPML officials, the department will generate revenue of approximately Rs 10, 000 per day from each route. All the routes are of short distances owing to which we are hopeful of getting a good response, they said.

“Our target audience in this initiative is mainly those who go by auto rickshaws. Often people chose other options as the buses are hugely congested. PMPML has reserved a total of 50 buses that will be operated on these routes. With these buses becoming operational, we are confident that these people will certainly choose to travel in PMPML buses” said officials.

Routes for proposed shuttle services

1) Swargate-Katraj

2) Swargate-Appar

3) Swargate-Hadapsar

4) Swargate-Dhayri

5) Deccan-Malwadi

6) Deccan-Kothrud depot

7) Pune station-Hadapsar

8) Pune station-Wagholi

9) Pune station-Vishrantwadi

10) Appa Balwant Chowk-Sangvi

11) PMC-Balewadi

