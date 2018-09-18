PMRDA blacklists 190 illegal properties for buyers’ sake

The Pune metropolitan region development authority (PMRDA) has submitted a list of 190 illegal properties to the department of stamp and registration and has requested it not to register any property from these buildings.

Kiran Gitte, PMRDA chief executive officer, said, “The PMRDA wanted to ensure that the common man is not cheated while purchasing any property in the PMRDA region. Thus, the PMRDA has given a list of 190 illegal buildings to the inspector general of the stamp and registration department to ensure no transactions is registered from these properties.”

Recently the state government had instructed the department of stamp and registration not to register illegal properties, but this remained only an announcement as the department denied following the state’s instruction. The department of stamp and registration claimed that they would not be able to execute the order as it was not falling under its jurisdiction to check whether the property is legal or illegal. Considering the department of stamp and registration’s stand, PMRDA gave the list of illegal properties to the IGR office and requested not to register properties from the list.

Gitte said that it will help stop the selling of illegal homes in the PMRDA region. PMRDA has even started a special drive against illegal properties in the region. These 190 properties would not get regularised at any cost, added Gitte.

Before the formation of the PMRDA, there were a total 70,000 illegal constructions in the PMRDA region. Gitte said that most of them are small houses, but as per new the data, the number has dropped to 10,000. Many of the illegal properties are applying for regularisation. The PMRDA made a revenue of Rs 35 crore by regularising various properties.

Number game

- PMRDA given the list of 190 illegal properties to the IGR office

- As per PMRDA’s estimate around 10,000 illegal properties in the region

- The PMRDA issued total 2,300 notices for illegal properties and took action against 111 properties

- PMRDA recovered the revenue of Rs 35 crore by regularising illegal properties.

First Published: Sep 18, 2018 17:11 IST