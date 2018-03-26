PMRDA budget 2018-19: Metro line gets Rs 888 crore, Rs 1,235 crore for ring road

Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, on Monday, approved a Rs 2,591 crore annual budget for the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA).

At the fourth general body meeting of the PMRDA held in Mumbai on Monday, chief minister Fadnavis, who is also chairman of PMRDA, cleared the annual budget for the financial year 2018-19.

PMRDA metropolitan commissioner Kiran Gitte said, “As the nod had been got for the budget, it will help boost the Hinjwadi Shivajinagar Metro, ring road, water supply and solid waste management projects, and fire brigade services in the region.”

Gitte said that the budget contains provisions of Rs 888 crore for the Shivajinagar-Hinjewadi Metro (Pune Metro Line 3); Rs 1,235 crore for the ring road; Rs 152 crore for Mhalunge–Maan township; Rs 99 crore for construction of roads and bridges; Rs 25 crore for Wagholi area water supply; and Rs 50 crore for the fire brigade.

PMRDA will raise a loan for developing Mhalunge Township, the first of its kind in Maharashtra. According to officials, Mhalunge town planning scheme (township) will require funds of Rs 629 crore. Many financial institutions have shown readiness to lend this amount to PMRDA for developing basic infrastructure in the area.

PMRDA is developing a fire station at Wagholi, spending Rs 15 crore.

Similarly, PMRDA took over three privately developed fire stations on a partnership basis. This policy will be applicable to all townships in future.

The authority approved implementation of the water supply scheme for the villages of Hinjewadi, Sus, Mhalunge, Pirangut and Wagholi. Chief minister has directed PMRDA to prepare a long-term plan to ensure adequate water and also to trim down current usage in Pune district to reserve water for PMRDA.

