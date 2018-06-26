PMRDA to conduct survey in slum areas for PM awaas yojana

The Pune metropolitan region development authority (PMRDA), which is the nodal agency for implementing the pradhan mantri gramin awaas yojana (PMGAY) in the city, will be conducting a survey of the slum areas which fall under its jurisdiction.

Official spokesperson of the PMRDA, said, “As the PMRDA has been appointed as the nodal agency, we will be surveying the slums in the city. The basic aim of the survey is to identify the number of houses which needs to be built under the PM awaas scheme.”

“Post the survey, we will have a clear understanding of the requirement of houses and, accordingly, we will proceed with our work under the scheme,” added the official.

PMGAY is a social welfare flagship programme created by the central government to provide housing for the rural poor in India. Although PMGAY was launched in June 2015, initially it was restricted only for the rural areas. In December 2017, the scheme was extended to include urban areas.

At the same time, the state government gave the responsibility to implement the scheme in Pune district to the PMRDA, along with the Pune municipal corporation (PMC) and Pimpri Chinchwad municipal corporation (PCMC).

Another PMRDA official, on condition of anonymity, said, “The survey will begin in the first week of July. Our target is to complete the work in a month’s time. Our focus will be on identifying those living below poverty line so that the sole motto of the scheme of giving homes to the needy is justified.”

The process of online application for homes will start after the survey and accordingly through a transparent process, the houses will be allotted to the needy people, the official said.

The houses under the scheme will be built on the public private partnership (PPP) model.

Kiran Gitte, PMRDA chief executive officer (CEO), said, “As per the PPP model, the building can be erected on private or government land. Developer will get many benefits, including additional floor space index (FSI), concession in development charges and other facilities.”

“On the contrary, PMRDA would fix the prices of fifty per cent houses in the project on the lines of the Maharashtra housing and area development authority (MHADA). The developer can sell the remaining units as per the market price,” added Gite.