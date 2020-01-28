Pokhriyal asks students to take inspiration from visionary leaders

pune

Jan 28, 2020

The main aim of the Central government is to develop students who will tackle the problems faced by the country with their leadership qualities. Such students can be developed by the coordination of education, science and innovation,” said union human resource development minister Ramesh Pokhriyal, while giving the clarion call for the 10th Bharatiya Chhatra Sansad at MIT World Peace University, Kothrud on Tuesday.

“Students must take inspiration from visionary leaders like lord Rama and Swami Vivekananda. They should follow their teachings and walk on the paths shown by them,” he added.

The 10th Bharatiya Chhatra Sansad is scheduled to be held from February 20 -23 at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi.

Prof Vishwanath D Karad, founder President, MITWPU; Rahul V Karad, executive president, MITWPU and various other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

The programme was organised by Bharatiya Chhatra Sansad Foundation, MIT School of Government and MIT World Peace University. The information brochure of 10th BCS was also released by Pokhriyal.

Rahul Karad said, “Today, the younger generation is losing belief in our political system and politicians. To bring back politics and public life as career option for the young students, the MIT School of Government was formed in 2005. This being a milestone 10th year for the Bharatiya Chhatra Sansad,I appeal to students that they should participate with huge numbers in this Sansad.”