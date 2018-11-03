Police arrest trio over Pune milkman’s murder

Three people have been arrested by Chaturshrungi police for the murder of Rohit Ashok Junawane, a milkman in Aundh within 12 hours of the murder . Junawane, 27, was attacked by a group of people with a sharp sickle and was found murdered on Thursday.

The police arrested three suspects on Friday in connection with the murder. The arrested accused have been identified as Pratik Kadam, 19 ; Amol Chormule, 28 and Akash Kedari, 26. While Kadam and Chormule are residents of GaneshKind road, Kedari is a resident of Ambedkar nagar, Aundh. The three will be produced before the court soon. Initial investigations revealed that the deceased and the assailants had an ongoing dispute and the deceased had beaten up the father of Pratik Kadam, a few months ago. Keeping this mind, Kadam plotted along with his friends to kill Junawane.

“Based on the information from a reliable source, we conducted a search operation in Hadapsar area and arrested the accused trio,” said Dayanand Dhome, senior police inspector of Chaturshringi police station.

The Chaturshrungi police had sent out teams of police officers to work on different angles of the murder case. While one team was conducting inquiry about the victim, another was collecting information about the accused.

Sachin Jadhav, police inspector from Chaturshrungi police station got a tip off that the main accused and his friends were in Hadapsar. According to the information, a police team raided the gliding center in Hadapsar and arrested the accused trio.

