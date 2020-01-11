Police disperse students agitating outside Pune varsity V-C’s office

pune

Updated: Jan 11, 2020 20:48 IST

More than 100 protesting students of the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) attached to the Earn and Learn Scheme, were dispersed by the police from outside the vice-chancellor’s office on Saturday morning.

Some of the protesting students were physically removed by the Chatuhshrungi police among slogan shouting by the students who were demanding pending wages and provision for work on Saturday and Sunday as done till the end of the 2019 academic year.

The students claimed that with the University sticking to its holiday timetable, a fourth of their monthly income had shrunk.

The students alleged that the police was rough in their behaviour and even whisked away women protestors without the mandatory presence of women constables or officials.

Chatuhshrungi police station incharge Anil Shewale said that the students did not have permission to agitate and that the female students were not touched by the policemen. “We have asked the University in writing if they want to lodge a complaint with us,” he said.

Krunal Sapkale, a student under the scheme said that the administrative decision of giving holiday to the Earn and Learn students on weekends had taken away a major portion of their earnings. “The students under the said scheme protested outside the V-C office as their income has shrunk while the University has implemented the holiday schedule which has curtailed the potential of the scheme,” he said.

Sagar Naik, another student, said, “Most of the students under the scheme are from socio-economically poor sections of the society. The guarantee of minimum wages under the scheme and pending arrears are important for us and need to be addressed by the University at the earliest.”

Earlier in the week, Maharashtra State Technical and Higher Education minister Uday Samant had met the agitating students who had been on a protest since last Saturday and said that students had been assured of timely payment of their honorarium between 5th and 10th of every month.

Two years ago, there were 1,800 students enrolled under the scheme which dropped to 500 students after a survey undertaken by SPPU officials. The minister said that two student representatives- a male and a female would be included in the advisory committee. He said that the demand of the students for increase in honorarium would be placed for consideration.