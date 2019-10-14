e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 14, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Oct 14, 2019

Police hunt for man who killed wife in Bhosari

pune Updated: Oct 14, 2019 21:37 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

The Pimpri-Chinchwad police are on the lookout of a man who bludgeoned his wife to death in Bhosari on Monday evening.

The victim has been identified as Kaveri Atish Kale, 25, while her husband has been identified as Atish alias Pappu Kale. The two lived in a rented house in Gulve vasti, Bhosari.

According to the police, the two got into a fight on Monday evening and he hit her on the head with a broken tile, which led to her death. A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against the husband at Bhosari police station.

First Published: Oct 14, 2019 21:37 IST

top news
2 IAF officers to face court martial over chopper shot down by own missile
2 IAF officers to face court martial over chopper shot down by own missile
After FM’s call, withdrawal limit for PMC Bank customers raised to Rs 40,000
After FM’s call, withdrawal limit for PMC Bank customers raised to Rs 40,000
Indian-origin Abhijit Banerjee, wife Esther Duflo awarded Economics Nobel
Indian-origin Abhijit Banerjee, wife Esther Duflo awarded Economics Nobel
‘Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh on path of vikas, vishwas’: PM Modi in Haryana
‘Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh on path of vikas, vishwas’: PM Modi in Haryana
‘Pressure at right places’: Ajit Doval explains strategy to counter terror from Pak
‘Pressure at right places’: Ajit Doval explains strategy to counter terror from Pak
All the President’s men: Meet Ganguly’s team set to run Indian cricket
All the President’s men: Meet Ganguly’s team set to run Indian cricket
Four national-level hockey players killed, three injured
Four national-level hockey players killed, three injured
2-pronged approach to get MSMEs’ dues cleared before Diwali: FM Nirmala
2-pronged approach to get MSMEs’ dues cleared before Diwali: FM Nirmala
trending topics
Abhijit BanerjeeSourav GangulyP ChidambaramAmazon Great Indian FestivalXiaomi Redmi K20Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka WaarKaran JoharGoogle DoodleZakir NaikiPhone SE 2Ranveer SinghPM Modi in Haryana
don't miss
latest news
India News
Pune News