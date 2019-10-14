Police hunt for man who killed wife in Bhosari

pune

The Pimpri-Chinchwad police are on the lookout of a man who bludgeoned his wife to death in Bhosari on Monday evening.

The victim has been identified as Kaveri Atish Kale, 25, while her husband has been identified as Atish alias Pappu Kale. The two lived in a rented house in Gulve vasti, Bhosari.

According to the police, the two got into a fight on Monday evening and he hit her on the head with a broken tile, which led to her death. A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against the husband at Bhosari police station.

