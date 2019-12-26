Police inspector’s 29-year-old son commits suicide in Pimpri

pune

Updated: Dec 26, 2019 18:46 IST

Abhishekh Dalvi (29), son of police inspector Ajit Dalwai, police station incharge of Miraj police station, allegedly committed suicide at his residence in Pimpri, on Wednesday.

Abhishekh was staying with his mother and wife in Pimpri.

According to the Pimpri police, Dalvi who had consumed alcohol came home late at night on Wednesday and went straight to his room. He locked himself and did not open the door despite being knocked at several times on Thursday morning. The family members grew suspicious and called the police after which they found him hanging from the ceiling with a nylon rope.

Police inspector Kalyan Awtade of Pimpri police station said a case of suicide has been lodged in connection with the incident.

“His father is posted in Miraj and stays in Sangli as he is a government servant while the deceased stayed with his mother and wife. He married only a year ago and might have taken the extreme step due to some personal reason. No suicide note has been found yet.”