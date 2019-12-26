e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 26, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Dec 26, 2019
Home / Pune News / Police inspector’s 29-year-old son commits suicide in Pimpri

Police inspector’s 29-year-old son commits suicide in Pimpri

pune Updated: Dec 26, 2019 18:46 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Abhishekh Dalvi (29), son of police inspector Ajit Dalwai, police station incharge of Miraj police station, allegedly committed suicide at his residence in Pimpri, on Wednesday.

Abhishekh was staying with his mother and wife in Pimpri.

According to the Pimpri police, Dalvi who had consumed alcohol came home late at night on Wednesday and went straight to his room. He locked himself and did not open the door despite being knocked at several times on Thursday morning. The family members grew suspicious and called the police after which they found him hanging from the ceiling with a nylon rope.

Police inspector Kalyan Awtade of Pimpri police station said a case of suicide has been lodged in connection with the incident.

“His father is posted in Miraj and stays in Sangli as he is a government servant while the deceased stayed with his mother and wife. He married only a year ago and might have taken the extreme step due to some personal reason. No suicide note has been found yet.”

top news
‘Punish tukde tukde gang’: Amit Shah’s double barrelled attack on AAP, Cong
‘Punish tukde tukde gang’: Amit Shah’s double barrelled attack on AAP, Cong
‘Not about Hindu-Muslim’: Minister skips homes of 2 men killed in UP violence
‘Not about Hindu-Muslim’: Minister skips homes of 2 men killed in UP violence
Army chief Bipin Rawat criticises anti-CAA protests, sparks row
Army chief Bipin Rawat criticises anti-CAA protests, sparks row
‘Remember the guy on left’: Pietersen’s message on Kohli’s throwback post
‘Remember the guy on left’: Pietersen’s message on Kohli’s throwback post
No Pakistan player to be part of Asia XI in Bangladesh T20s: BCCI
No Pakistan player to be part of Asia XI in Bangladesh T20s: BCCI
Volkswagen’s robots can turn any car park into a flexible EV charging point
Volkswagen’s robots can turn any car park into a flexible EV charging point
Oppo Reno 3, Reno 3 Pro with 5G support launched: Check price, specs
Oppo Reno 3, Reno 3 Pro with 5G support launched: Check price, specs
Watch: Savitri Bai Phule slams Priyanka Gandhi, quits Congress
Watch: Savitri Bai Phule slams Priyanka Gandhi, quits Congress
trending topics
solar eclipseSolar Eclipse CheruvathurGood Newwz screeningRaghubar DasMona Singh Mehendi CeremonyTop Tech Products 2019AP Police Result 2019Samsung Galaxy M31

don't miss

latest news

india news

Pune News