Policeman’s son among six arrested for attempted murder in Yerawada

pune

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 18:34 IST

A policeman’s son is among the six people arrested for attempting to murder a man in Ramnagar, Yerawada, on Tuesday.

Identified as Vijay Ramesh Rathod, 24, the policeman’s son was arrested along with five others namely Rohit Ram Kamble, 19; Sagar Santosh Mane, 19; Amit Suresh Gaikwad, 19; Ganesh Shivaji Patil, 24, and Sahul Santosh Sonawane, all residents of Yerawada. Rathod’s father posted at the Koregaon Park police station, stated police officials.

The victim, who is also the complainant, has been identified as Ramashankar Jaiswal, 18, a resident of Yerawada. He is currently undergoing treatment at a local hospital.

“They were involved in a fight over a WhatsApp status which one of the accused had uploaded. On Tuesday, when the victim was passing by Rathod’s house along with his friends, a fight broke out between the two groups,” said Mangesh Bhange, police sub-inspector of Yerawada police station who is investigating the case.

In the ensuing fight between the two groups, Jaiswal was hit on the head by Rathod with a sickle, which fractured his skull. Jaiswal, in his complaint, submitted that Rathod attacked him when he was passing the street where Rathod and his friends were present.

However, Rathod has filed a complaint of his own saying that the people with Jaiswal were constantly passing by his house creating a ruckus. The six men were remanded to police custody by a local court on Wednesday.

A case under Sections 307 (attempted murder), 143, 147, 148, 149, 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 504 (insult with an intention to provoke breach of peace) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the six at Yerawada police station based on Jaiswal’s complaint.

Based on Rathod’s complaint, a case under Sections 324, 323, 504, 143, 147, 148 and 149 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the Yerawada police station against five people, including two minors.

The three adults among the five have been identified as Omkar Yuvraj Sonawane, 20, Prajwal Bapu Kadam, 19, and Ashish Ashok Pardeshi, 21, all residents of Yerawada. All the accused and complainants live in the same area and are known to each other.