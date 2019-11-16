Political circles abuzz as BJP MLA Gore spotted near Sharad Pawar’s Modi Baug residence in Pune

pune

Updated: Nov 16, 2019 18:11 IST

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) member of legislative assembly (MLA) from Maan district, Jaykumar Gore, who earlier this year defected from the Congress, visited Modi Baug in Shivajinagar, on Saturday.

The visit to Modi Baug assumes significance since it is the same area where Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar resides. While Gore’s visit raised eyebrows, he clarified that the visit was personal and he did not come here to meet Pawar.

Currently, the NCP, Congress and Shiv Sena are in talks about government formation in Maharashtra.

“I came to Modi Baug with my family for personal work. I do not even know that Pawar resides here. I am with the BJP and trust in the leadership of Devendra Fadnavis,” Gore said.

Pawar too said that he was unaware about Gore visiting Modi Baug. “I didn’t know about Gore’s visit,” said Pawar.

NCP core committee meeting today

NCP core committee meeting will be held in Pune at Sharad Pawar’s Modi Baug residence on Sunday, said party leaders. Senior party leaders are expected to attend the meeting following which Pawar will leave for Delhi to attend the parliament’s winter session.